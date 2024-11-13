Governor-elect Matt Meyer names three key appointments to lead his incoming administration

Governor-elect Matt Meyer announces three senior appointments to lead his incoming administration.

Vanessa Phillips has been named Chief of Staff, Wilson Davis will serve as Chief Legal Counsel and Evelyn Brady will lead as Transition Director.

Philips, a former Washington D.C. prosecutor, currently serves as New Castle County’s Chief Administrative Officer, joining the Meyer administration in 2017 after serving as Deputy Secretary for the Delaware Department of Labor.

In 2019, Davis was appointed by Meyer as the County Attorney for New Castle County, where he has been serving as chief legal counsel to the County Executive and County Council.

Brady previously worked with Network Delaware and the Delaware Voting Rights Coalition and currently serves on the Delaware Democratic Party’s 12th representative District Committee.

“We will build a state government that listens to residents, acts with integrity and gets results,” Meyer said in a statement. “With Vanessa, Wil and Evelyn on board, we will deliver for Delawareans with efficiency on Day One.”

Meyer and his new team are officially set to take over gubernatorial duties following his inauguration on January 21.