A new park is finally coming to Old Paper Mill Road in Newark

Newark City Council approves a contractor to build Old Paper Mill Road Park.

Council voted 6-1 to approve the contractor – Grassbusters Landscaping Co. Inc., but there’s been opposition to the park that’s been in the works for more than a decade.

Those who live on Old Paper Mill Road have traffic concerns and worry about noise from pickleball courts that will be built at the park once it’s completed.

Councilman Travis McDermott was the only no vote.

"There's a large number of people that live down on the street that do not want this park,” said McDermott. “My own personal preference Is that I think our park systems are great in the city. I go to the reservoir almost every single day, I love it. I think it's one of the best amenities that come with where I live."

McDermott did praise the Parks and Recreation Dept. for taking the lights out of the project, allowing the park to close at night.

Councilman Jay Bancroft is for the plan, and says noise concerns were taken seriously by the town.

"You hear stories about getting 20 pickleball courts right up next to you or something and the noise or something. So I think we've been pretty sensitive about that stuff. It's always possible we'll be revisiting these things as things develop, but this seems like a good plan. It's been well worked through," said Bancroft.

The park will have six outdoor pickleball courts, a multi-purpose field that can support youth soccer, two sand volleyball courts, mowed grass trail, plaza area with seating, shelter, and 100 parking spaces.

The project will cost just under $1.6 million, but $1.4 million of that will be covered by American Rescue Plan Act funding.