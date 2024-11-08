Gov.-elect Meyer launches transition website

Delaware's Governor-elect launches a website to keep people informed about his incoming administration and inauguration activities.

Governor-elect Matt Meyer announced the website, transition.delaware.gov on Thursday.

Meyer spokesperson Michael Atkins says the new site reflects Meyer’s focus on representation.

“Governor-elect Meyer’s transition website is really focused on new ideas, on collaboration and on transparency," Atkins said. "So I think it prioritizes fresh ideas, inclusivity and it's trying to ensure that the government truly represents the people that it serves.”

The website offers information on inauguration events and will have announcements on appointments of key administration staff. It also offers a way for Delawareans to make policy suggestions.

“The main goal of the website is for Delawareans to be able to share their ideas," Atkins said. "So Governor-elect Meyer is committed to listening to Delawareans' voices, whether it's what you'd like to see state government do better, or programs that you think are really making a difference in your everyday community.”

Meyer cruised to election on Tuesday, beating Republican Mike Ramone by over 60,000 votes, largely on the strength of reliably-Democratic New Castle County. Meyer won narrowly in Kent County and lost Sussex County by about 17,000 votes. SOC