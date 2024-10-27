Portion of marijuana businesses licenses announced, Wilmington punts on zoning regulations

The first lottery for marijuana business licenses in the First State is complete, but several cities still have zoning decisions to make.

The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner hosted a live lottery selection process Thursday to determine which of the 1,269 applicants would be awarded one of Delaware’s 125 available licenses for cultivation, manufacturing and testing.

Open retail licenses, or dispensaries, will not be announced until a separate lottery occurs in December due to the high volume of applicants. Although the remaining winners have been selected, their identities will not be publicly revealed until next week.

The day before the lottery, Marijuana Commissioner Rob Coupe visited the Wilmington City Council as it reconsiders the length of its buffer zones between dispensaries and churches, schools and substance abuse treatment facilities.

The council initially decided on a 300-foot buffer zone, but is now considering 100 feet after concerns 300 feet would be too restrictive.

Community Development and Urban Planning Vice Chair Nathan Field requested postponing the state lottery, which the commissioner firmly pushed back on.

“I’m not going to slow walk it because someone’s not prepared. I’m going to move forward. I’ve been announcing this loudly. I accept every speaking engagement. I accept every interview. I take phone calls. Everyone has known this is coming," Coupe said.

Although the majority of dispensary licenses won't be awarded until December, those who were awarded a social equity retail license will be notified in the next 10 days.

Coupe told the council that the city could begin receiving permit requests from those dispensaries just over 30 days from now, although he expects it to take slightly longer with the amount of background checks necessary.

“That's when the city of Wilmington, in my opinion, should be prepared to tell [retail license holders] if there's any limitations, restrictions or whatever the standard process is for a new business starting in the city.”

No decisions were made at last week’s meeting and the council implied new zoning rules may not be finalized until November or December, joining other municipalities in punting on these types of decisions.

Middletown, Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach, Seaford, Dagsboro, Millsboro, Georgetown and Lewes have all decided to ban marijuana business in some form or fashion, if not in its entirety.