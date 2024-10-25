Delaware sees strong turnout on first day of early voting for the General Election

Long lines could be found at early voting sites across the First State Friday as early voting for the 2024 General Election began.

As of 3pm Friday, the Delaware Dept, of Elections reported 14,502 people had voted early.

By comparison, in September’s Primary election, 18,530 used the early voting option over the entire 10 days it was available.

Sussex County saw the most activity on Friday’s first day with 8,865 people voting early as of 3pm. 3,129 voted in New Castle County and 2,508 in Kent County.

There are 19 early voting locations across the state. That includes four in Kent County, six in New Castle County, and nine locations in Sussex County.

Early voting hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 29. Hours extend to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Ocober 30 through November 3.

For a full list of early voting locations, visit de.gov/votinglocations. Early voters can vote at any voting location in their county of residence.