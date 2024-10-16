Delaware imposes burn ban as dry weather persists

Delaware is under a statewide ban on burning as of Monday afternoon.

It’s been a dry October in the First State according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio.

“No rain, things are browning up naturally because of the fall, but yet we still have not received any substantial rainfall," he said on Wednesday. "I just was looking at the Philadelphia market and we have not received any rainfall in the Northern Delaware area in October.”

Chionchio says that most types of outdoor fires are prohibited under the ban.

“Bonfires, controlled burnings such as burning yard waste, agricultural burns, fires to clear land, any kind of demolition or to remove hazards, and outdoor rubbish fires," Chionchio said.

Campfires used for cooking are still allowed, as is the use of grills and hibachis, but Chionchio asks Delawareans to avoid those uses whenever possible.

Chionchio asks Delawareans to be careful - and patient.

"There'll be plenty of time to burn as soon as we get the rain." he said. "I guarantee it's going to rain again.”

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is also calling on residents to take steps to conserve water during this dry time in the state.

Suggested water conservation measures include fixing leaky pipes, making sure pipes are insulated so they don’t freeze, and making sure your furnace is in good working order.