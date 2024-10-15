Dover town hall attendee raises concerns on city hiring process

The city of Dover’s search for a controller-treasurer was among the topics discussed at an open forum before Monday’s City Council meeting.

Shereen Williams, an applicant for the city’s controller-treasurer position, made a public comment on the matter.

The original position listing included over ten years of experience and a master’s degree as job requirements.

It was revised in September to require ten years of experience and a bachelor’s degree.

Shereen Williams told council members Monday she has three advanced degrees. When she applied for the position, Williams said she was told she was overqualified.

“This raises a critical question: why are highly qualified individuals being overlooked by the city of Dover? Is it due to unspoken forms of biases? This is not just a personal grievance, but a reflection of a deeper, systematic issue proceeding within the city of Dover.”

Williams is asking for an explanation behind the city’s decision.

The City of Dover’s HR Director has not yet responded to a request for comment.

“The statement that I was overqualified raise the possibility of factors unrelated to my qualifications, such as race or gender, may have influenced the decision making process,” Williams said.