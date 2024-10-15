© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dover town hall attendee raises concerns on city hiring process

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published October 15, 2024 at 9:10 PM EDT
Roman Battaglia
/
Delaware Public Media

The city of Dover’s search for a controller-treasurer was among the topics discussed at an open forum before Monday’s City Council meeting.

Shereen Williams, an applicant for the city’s controller-treasurer position, made a public comment on the matter.

The original position listing included over ten years of experience and a master’s degree as job requirements.

It was revised in September to require ten years of experience and a bachelor’s degree.

Shereen Williams told council members Monday she has three advanced degrees. When she applied for the position, Williams said she was told she was overqualified.

“This raises a critical question: why are highly qualified individuals being overlooked by the city of Dover? Is it due to unspoken forms of biases? This is not just a personal grievance, but a reflection of a deeper, systematic issue proceeding within the city of Dover.”

Williams is asking for an explanation behind the city’s decision.

The City of Dover’s HR Director has not yet responded to a request for comment.

“The statement that I was overqualified raise the possibility of factors unrelated to my qualifications, such as race or gender, may have influenced the decision making process,” Williams said.
Tags
Politics & Government City of Dovertown halltreasurer
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee
Related Content
Load More