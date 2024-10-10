Early voting in Delaware kicks off on October 25

Early voting kicks off across the state on Friday, October 25. The Department of Elections’ Cathleen Hartsky-Carter says locations will be open for eight hours a day, moving to twelve hours a day later in the early voting period.

“For the first five days of early voting, early voting sites will be open 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM and the last five days of early voting, we are open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM," she said.

There are 19 early voting locations across the state - four in Kent County, six in New Castle County, and nine in Sussex County. Hartsky-Carter says that, based on results from 2022, the first year early voting was offered and from September’s primary, her department expects heavy early turnout.

“So this is going to be, I think, an explosive amount of early voting for the presidential election," she said. "This will be the first presidential election that we've had early voting.”