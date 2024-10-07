© 2024 Delaware Public Media
The deadline to register to vote is approaching quickly

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published October 7, 2024 at 4:48 PM EDT
Sarah Petrowich
/
Delaware Public Media

Delawareans who aren’t registered to vote have just a few more days to do so in order to participate in the November General election.

The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. this Saturday, October 12. Any Delawarean who will be at least 18 years old on election day, November 5, and is a US citizen who resides in Delaware can register to vote.

Cathleen Hartsky-Carter with the Delaware Department of Elections says there are a number of ways to register.

“The most convenient way is by going to our voter portal at Ivote.de.gov," she said. "It's important that you have your Delaware drivers license or state ID on hand with you when you're using that portal, because you'll use that information to sign your form online.”

People who want to register to vote can also visit a Department of Elections office, or print and fill out a form from the Department of Elections website at de.gov/vrapp.

In addition to the Presidential race, Delaware ballots will also include races for US Senate, US House, Governor, and other statewide offices, as well as numerous local races.

Election day is November 5, and early voting begins on Friday, October 25.
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
