© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milford City Council continues to weigh recreational marijuana sales

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published September 29, 2024 at 1:03 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media
Delaware legalized recreational cannabis in April 2023 but left it to municipalities to decide if they would permit sales within their city limits.

Milford City Council is still working to settle on its approach to recreational marijuana sales.

Council members discussed the issue in a council meeting Wednesday. Mayor Todd Culotta was not there but caught up with attendees Thursday.

Like Dover and Lewes, Milford is taking its time to iron out a course of action on recreational marijuana sales.

Delaware legalized recreational cannabis in April 2023 but left it to municipalities to decide if they would permit sales within their city limits – and if they do, local procedures and restrictions.

Culotta said they have not yet developed a draft ordinance on recreational marijuana sales in Milford.

“Ideally, what we'd like to do is open it up to public discussion, to get input from the public,” Culotta said. “Personally and as the mayor, I don't want to see recreational marijuana sales in Milford.”

Culotta is not worried about medical sales.

“But overwhelmingly, from what I've seen, there's more against [recreational marijuana sales] than for,” Culotta said.

Culotta doesn’t believe recreational marijuana sales in Milford would bring in tax revenue for the city and could result in more problems for Milford police.

There will be an opportunity for public comment in the next few weeks, Culotta added.
Politics & Government
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee