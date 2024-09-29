Milford City Council continues to weigh recreational marijuana sales

Milford City Council is still working to settle on its approach to recreational marijuana sales.

Council members discussed the issue in a council meeting Wednesday. Mayor Todd Culotta was not there but caught up with attendees Thursday.

Like Dover and Lewes, Milford is taking its time to iron out a course of action on recreational marijuana sales.

Delaware legalized recreational cannabis in April 2023 but left it to municipalities to decide if they would permit sales within their city limits – and if they do, local procedures and restrictions.

Culotta said they have not yet developed a draft ordinance on recreational marijuana sales in Milford.

“Ideally, what we'd like to do is open it up to public discussion, to get input from the public,” Culotta said. “Personally and as the mayor, I don't want to see recreational marijuana sales in Milford.”

Culotta is not worried about medical sales.

“But overwhelmingly, from what I've seen, there's more against [recreational marijuana sales] than for,” Culotta said.

Culotta doesn’t believe recreational marijuana sales in Milford would bring in tax revenue for the city and could result in more problems for Milford police.

There will be an opportunity for public comment in the next few weeks, Culotta added.