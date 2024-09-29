DelDOT scales back changes to Coochs Bridge plans after backlash

DelDOT is dramatically scaling back a project to improve intersections, roads, and bridges near the Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site after significant backlash from nearby residents.

The department floated multiple plans to make Old Baltimore Pike and Old Cooch's Bridge Road safer earlier this year, including realigning Old Cooch's Bridge Road, and possibly adding a roundabout. DelDOT officials say the area has seen dozens of accidents in recent years.

But at public meetings in January and February, attendees vocally opposed making any changes to the roads.

“The feedback we received was overwhelmingly against making any improvements in that area given the historic nature of the property," said DelDOT spokesperson C.R. McLeod.

Instead, DelDOT will focus its work on improving several area bridges that are around 100 years old and in need of repair.

“The bridges do need maintenance, so what we're going to do at this time is really just focus on the bridge rehabilitation - address some of the deterioration we're seeing," McLeod said.

Traffic levels on those roads remain a concern however. A 2021 study showed Old Baltimore Pike saw over 15,000 vehicles on average each day, and Old Cooch’s Bridge Road saw over 8,000.

McLeod says DelDOT will continue to engage with the Friends of Cooch’s Bridge as they formulate new plans going forward.