DelDOT closes one lane on Rt 896 after bridge damage is spotted

DelDOT is closing one lane of a bridge near Newark after inspection crews found a cracked beam.

The lane closure is on Route 896 South where it crosses over I-95. According to DelDOT, the damage was recently uncovered during a routine inspection.

But DelDOT spokesperson C.R. McLeod says the bridge itself is safe for travel.

“Just out of an abundance of caution, we're just taking weight off of that beam," he said. "The bridge itself is structurally sound, but it can't hurt to just not have vehicles directly on top of that area.”

McLeod adds the damage was likely caused by an oversized vehicle striking the beam. DelDOT is working with authorities to try to track down the culprit. Bridge strikes like this are becoming more common in Delaware and across the country.

“We have been seeing more bridge strikes over the past several years than we have before," McLeod said. "I can say this is not unique to Delaware. Other states are also dealing with an increasing number of bridge strikes.”

Repairs to the bridge, which is about 54 years old, could be complicated by another major construction project in the area, but McLeod estimates the repairs to the Route 896 bridge could take a couple of months.