Delaware program returns unclaimed property to taxpayers this week

Delaware’s Money Match program helps return over $360 thousand in unclaimed property to over 25 hundred taxpayers this week.

The Delaware Office of Unclaimed Property runs the program, which uses technology to find and return money to Delaware taxpayers each year.

The process doesn’t require any paperwork or labor on the taxpayer’s part, according to state escheator and director of the Delaware Office of Unclaimed Property Brenda Mayrack.

“It also means that my staff aren't having to process those claims,” Mayrack said. “So, I think it's a great example of how government can use technology and data to work more efficiently and work better for all Delawareans.”

Delaware, like all states, receives and holds unclaimed property reported by companies each year. It then works to return the property to the rightful owner.

“We're just trying to do everything we can and use the technology and data that's available to us to get more of that property back to people more easily,” Mayrack said.

Unclaimed property includes uncashed paychecks, unreturned utility deposits and forgotten stocks.

In June, the program returned over $90 thousand of unclaimed funds to Delaware public and charter school districts and in June 2023 returned over $150 thousand to volunteer fire companies.

Since rolling out in 2021 Money Match has returned over $5 million to over 40,000 Delaware taxpayers.