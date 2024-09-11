Clean Park Initiative is launched in Wilmington

An initiative in Wilmington hopes to foster collaborative efforts to maintain and enhance the city’s parks and public spaces.

The Clean Park Initiative aims to foster a strong partnership between the community and local government.

The community and city will work together to clean the parks, and especially after events at city parks.

The initiative is being launched by 5th District Councilwoman Bregetta Fields, and At-Large Councilwomen Maria Cabrera and Latisha Bracy - along with Vice President of the Cool Spring Tilton Park Neighborhood Association Nicolas Al Fahel.

Fields says it will start in her district.

"We're going to start in the fifth district and then we are definitely looking to expand what we're doing in the fifth district to the other districts,” said Fields. “However, we're just going, we just want to see how it's going to work, how well the community is going to be engaged. Work out some of the kinks, if there are any."

The first park in the initiative will be Tilton Park. That will be followed by the Cool Springs Park area before moving into other neighborhoods in the district.

Al Fahel is helping launch the initiative, and hopes to get those in November’s election to jump aboard.

"We're thinking of drafting a pledge, and have the candidates endorse our initiative as part of their campaign so if they get elected they will have that commitment out there and people going out to vote for them will have that expectation," said Al Fahel.

Fields notes even though she lost her re-election bid in Tuesday’s primary, she will stay engaged on this project and many more within the district and the city.