Delawareans cast their ballots in the 2024 primary

Delaware voters up and down the state went to the polls Tuesday to settle multiple statewide races and some key down ballot contests.

Voters turned out in handfuls to Nellie Stokes Elementary School in Camden to cast their primary ballots today.

Among them was first-time voter Temperance, a Caesar Rodney High School senior, who was accompanied by her mom, Nancy.

“[To be] completely honest, I didn’t know this was happening today until Mom was like, ‘Hey, are you voting?’ And then she sat down and was like, ’All right, we’re running through all of the candidates today.’”

Temperance says she hasn’t paid much attention to local government, but as someone who plans to go to college next fall, she is starting to realize how local elections can affect her, noting college loan debt has been weighing particularly heavy on her mind.

Delaware Public Media's Sarah Petrowich talks to voters casting ballots in the Camden area Listen • 0:59

While her voting experience seems to have gone smoothly, Temperance laughingly expressed her embarrassment when poll workers cheered for her upon learning it was her first time voting, something her mom was grateful for.

“It was wonderful in there that they celebrated her first time voting, and I think that needs to be for all of our kids. They have to know that this matters,” Nancy said.

She says it’s important for parents to make it a point to get their children involved in local politics, especially when they live in rural areas like Camden.

“I think our core values do not match a lot of the upstate candidates. Wilmington is usually what carries the elections, and I don’t feel that here in Kent, and then down in Sussex, that we’re very fairly represented,” she said. “So that makes it even more important that we get out here and vote for what we see in our own communities.”

Nancy also says she found the lack of candidate outreach “unsettling,” something she says she has seen more of in prior elections.

Sarah Petrowich / Delaware Public Media Campaign signs fill the area outside the polling place at Nellie Stokes Elementary School in Camden.

J.C., another Camden resident, also turned out to the polls Tuesday. She is a new Delawarean, originally from Maryland, and says she’s using this primary election as a trial run for the General Election in November to familiarize herself with the voting machines.

“The presidential race has really brought me in and poked more to find out who’s running for what and where they are, and this, that and the other. Again, just sort of finding my footing here in Delaware.”

Long-time Delawarean Beth Parker says she always casts a ballot to fulfill her democratic duty, but the governor’s race was a particular driver for her this primary election.

“Although that was the most disturbing because I really do not like when there’s a lot of negative things being thrown around, so I was sort of unhappy with that,” Parker said.

She’s referring to the ongoing saga of Democratic candidate and current Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long’s campaign finance reporting discrepancies, as well as accusations of Democratic candidate and current New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer’s campaign benefiting from corporate money.

Although Parker did not disclose who she’s voting for, she hopes more information comes to light following the election.

“I did vote for the person I was probably originally going to vote for, but I’m not happy. I’m going to follow up, and I hope there’s more follow-up done.”

Former environmental secretary Collin O’Mara is the third Democrat in the governor’s race.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face the victor of the three-way Republican primary, which includes the state’s Republican House Leader Mike Ramone, former NYPD officer Jerry Price and small businessman Bobby Williamson, in the November General Election.

Voters in the Dover area also made their way to the polls Tuesday.

Vivian and Elroy Hendricks live in the 29th House District where Monica Shockley Porter is challenging incumbent Bill Bush for the 29th House District seat. The couple voted at the DelTech Terry campus early Tuesday afternoon.

Delaware Public Media's Abigail Lee talks to voters in the Dover/Cheswold area Listen • 1:04

Campaign workers for Bush and Shockley Porter say it was a slow morning there too. The Hendricks’ were in one of three cars that pulled into the Dover polling place at the same time – what one campaign worker joking called the “lunch rush.”

Voters are far more likely to neglect primary elections over general elections, but Vivian Hendricks said they are an important part of the process.

“You want to see the person you want in office on the ticket in November,” she said.

Abigail Lee / Delaware Public Media

Vivian said child care and health care for the elderly were among the issues motivating her vote, which went to Shockley Porter.

“I feel like if you don't vote or don't have a selection and know what's going on in your district, then how can you complain?” Hendricks asked. “And if you want to make sure that the way you feel is being heard, it's good to vote.”

She and her husband Elroy also mentioned gun control even though Elroy is a gun owner.

“If it meant safety for the children, I'd be more than willing to get rid of them,” he said.

P.S. DuPont Middle School in Wilmington had an almost a festive atmosphere outside as voters went inside to vote in Delaware’s primary.

Music was blaring, and plenty of campaign workers were there with signs and fliers - pitching their candidate.

According to campaigners there, turnout was a steady trickle through most of the morning, but seemed to pick-up around 1 p.m.

Joe Irizarry / Delaware Public Media

Many were expecting the turnout to be strong after the workday later in the afternoon.

Those voting listed wanting new blood as reasons they came out, while others were looking for experience.

"The overall wellness of our communities and the people who are helping to govern these communities and who's going to help to make the major changes that are needed in all of the communities," said Verline from Wilmington.

Many voters were inspired to vote because it was their civic duty. One specifically said he was there to vote for Gov. John Carney in the mayor. Others - like Anthony from Wilmington - were prompted by community concerns.

"Voting has always been on my mind to try to see some changes in the city of Wilmington. I feel like some candidates can actually help. So, you know, it's always good to vote, whether it's this election or higher-up elections," said Anthony.

When asked about the hotly contested governor’s race, some said they were put off by the negative tone and hope it fades after the primary.

Some Wilmington City Council candidates made their pitch at P.S. DuPont, including Coby Owens who is running for the First district and at-large candidate Alexander Hackett.

Gov. Carney reportedly also stopped by seeking votes in his bid for mayor.

The polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday