Early voting for Delaware's Sept. primary begins Wednesday

The first round of early voting for Delaware’s primary election is underway.

Early voting sites in all three counties are open from 11am to 7pm daily Wednesday through Saturday.

There are 4 early voting sites in Kent County, two in Dover and one each in Harrington and Frederica.

Sussex County has 8 sites available. They are in Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel, Millsboro, Frankford, Ellendale, Millville and Lewes.

And New Castle County voters have six options, two in Wilmington alomng with sites in Newark, Middletown, New Castle and Claymont

Details on the site locations are available at Dept. of Elections website.

Early voting will continue at those sites Sept. 3rd from 11am to 7pm and then Sept 4th through 8th from 7am to 7pm ahead of the Sept. 10th Primary election.

Proof of identity is needed when you arrive at and early voting site. Accepted formd of ID are a valid photo ID, copy of a utility bill, a nank statement or a government check, paycheck, or other government document that displays your address.

The Delaware Supreme Court restored early voting and permanent absentee voting in June when it overturned a lower court decision - ruling the plaintiffs did not have standing to bring the case forward.