"Joe Biden's Rabbi" takes stage at DNC

Rabbi Michael Beals helped deliver the benediction on night one of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago – which had a Biden theme to the evening.

Beals – who serves at Temple Beth El in Newark – is attending his first ever DNC.

He called the atmosphere at the United Center in Chicago electric, especially when President Biden was on the stage Monday night.

Beals had a unique perspective for Biden’s speech. He was backstage waiting to go on following the President, and he was next to Biden’s daughter, Ashley, who introduced Biden.

He described Ashley being in tears and being positive, adding she was very gracious, inviting Beals to Biden’s house once he’s out of office.

Beals describes the scene as he delivered the benediction.

"I just went forward, and I had an interactive threefold benediction,” said Beals. “And I have to tell you the Delaware group, our state group was so supportive and so energetic, and because of President Biden, so close to the stage."

Beals notes the Delaware section responded to his benediction throughout, calling them amazing.

Beals, who has been referred to as Joe Biden’s rabbi, recalls when he got that moniker.

"He hosted this Rosh Hashanah party, which they'd never done before at the vice presidential mansion when he was Vice President, and he went off script, which he does. He did it last night, and he said, 'where's my rabbi?' And everybody looked, 'where's my rabbi' and his eyes locked on mine, and he said, 'there's my rabbi,' and he never backed away from that. So I've been his rabbi for quite a long time now. And honored to be so," said Beals.

But Beals notes Biden doesn’t ask him for advice.