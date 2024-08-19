Rehoboth Beach locals file lawsuit against mayor, commissioners

Rehoboth Beach locals Tom Gaynor and Steven Linehan filed a lawsuit Thursday against the city’s mayor and Board of Commissioners.

The lawsuit follows the contentious hiring process of city manager Taylour Tedder, whose contract includes a $250 thousand salary and a forgivable $750 thousand loan.

They said in the complaint Tedder’s employment agreement is voidable and should be rescinded.

Gaynor is a practicing attorney and Linehan is retired and worked in finance for law firms.

The hiring process of public officials is required by law to be transparent to the public.

The Department of Justice found in June the City of Rehoboth Beach violated the Freedom of Information Act during the hiring process, and the same board violated FOIA last November during the city solicitor’s hiring process as well.

Gaynor said he hoped the decision in June would encourage the Board of Commissioners to change course during the FOIA-compliant special meeting July 8.

“But unfortunately four weeks ago when they held the meeting – ostensibly to cure the procedural defect – they ignored the substantial problem,” Gaynor said.

Gaynor said Tedder’s hiring process was done in secret and he hopes this is a wake-up call for the mayor and commissioners.

“There is something tragically wrong going on in the governing of Rehoboth,” Gaynor said. “It's going to either change organically from people of goodwill who sit on that commission or, I hope, it'll be imposed by a judge.”

Rehoboth city officials did not respond to a request seeking confirmation they’ve received the lawsuit.

“There's miles to go before we sleep, so to speak, with regard to a court case and potentials for outcome, whether that be imposed by a judge or whether that be a negotiated outcome,” Gaynor said.