DNREC to manage $2.7 million from FEMA to replace Bancroft Mills Pedestrian Bridge

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published August 10, 2024 at 2:13 PM EDT

The Bancroft Mills Pedestrian Bridge in Wilmington will be rebuilt with a $2.7 million federal grant.

Delaware’s Congressional delegation recently announced the funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will manage the funds and take the lead on rebuilding the bridge.

The bridge sustained structural damage by high winds, heavy rain, and consequent flooding during Hurricane Ida nearly three years ago. It’s been closed ever since.

The new one will be designed to eliminate susceptibility to future flood and debris-related damage.

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester says in a statement that Delaware is still feeling the effects of the storm and thanks the Biden-Harris administration for directing the funding to the First State.

Sen. Tom Carper notes Delaware is no stranger to extreme weather and flooding, but Hurricane Ida dealt Wilmington a “particularly devastating blow.”

Hurricane Ida also destroyed several different neighborhoods and apartment complexes, including the Claymont Street Apartments which were rebuilt and reopened last summer.
Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.
