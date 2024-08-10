DNREC to manage $2.7 million from FEMA to replace Bancroft Mills Pedestrian Bridge

The Bancroft Mills Pedestrian Bridge in Wilmington will be rebuilt with a $2.7 million federal grant.

Delaware’s Congressional delegation recently announced the funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will manage the funds and take the lead on rebuilding the bridge.

The bridge sustained structural damage by high winds, heavy rain, and consequent flooding during Hurricane Ida nearly three years ago. It’s been closed ever since.

The new one will be designed to eliminate susceptibility to future flood and debris-related damage.

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester says in a statement that Delaware is still feeling the effects of the storm and thanks the Biden-Harris administration for directing the funding to the First State.

Sen. Tom Carper notes Delaware is no stranger to extreme weather and flooding, but Hurricane Ida dealt Wilmington a “particularly devastating blow.”

Hurricane Ida also destroyed several different neighborhoods and apartment complexes, including the Claymont Street Apartments which were rebuilt and reopened last summer.