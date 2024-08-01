Two top staffers leave Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long's campaign team amid finance irregularities

Following the release of a forensic review of gubernatorial candidate Bethany Hall-Long’s campaign finances, which found several irregularities, two top staffers announce they are leaving the campaign.

The Department of Election’s investigation found Hall-Long has broken several campaign finance laws, including paying herself and her husband close to $33,000 more than what they reportedly personally loaned to her campaign.

Hall-Long released a statement Friday arguing contrary to the report, she and her husband have loaned the campaign more money than they were reimbursed for, but have decided to “forgive that remaining loan balance.”

Just a week after that information was made public, Hall-Long’s campaign released a statement Wednesday saying its campaign manager and fundraising director have decided to part ways with the campaign.

Quentin Heilbroner and Sydney Diewald will help facilitate the transition to new leadership, including Matt Dougherty taking over as campaign manager.

Dougherty is a long-time Democratic staffer, having previously served as a congressional aide for U.S. Senator Tom Carper – he is currently on unpaid leave from the state.

Debra DeLuca will begin handling fundraising.

The shift in leadership comes just weeks before the Sept. 10 primary election.