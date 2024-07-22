Sen. Coons calls on Democrats to rally behind Kamala Harris

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons is calling for democrats to rally around Vice President Kamala Harris as the new presidential nominee.

As co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign Coons has fiercely defended the President on questions about his age and health, and now calls Biden’s decision to step down from the race “selfless” and “historic.” Coons was quick to follow Biden’s lead endorsing Harris for president.

Coons highlights Biden as “one of the most consequential presidents in decades” and his decision to step down at this time shows strength.

The Democratic National Convention is in less than a month, but Coons says he expects Harris will emerge the nominee.

“I do think that bringing democrats together is going to be easy because there is unanimity about the threat that Donald Trump and JD Vance pose to our values and our priorities," Coons says.

Coons notes dozens of state and federal officials across the country have also endorsed Harris and says he thinks voters will quickly rally around her as well. He also hopes for a debate between Harris and the republican nominee former President Donald Trump.

“Many Americans who have lost the thread of exactly what he’s about and what his values are are now being reintroduced to the drama and chaos in his four years as President," Coons says. "Being reminded of his tragic handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ways in which he unsettled and weakened our alliances around the world by pushing and challenging and insulting some of our critical partners and allies around the world.”

Harris would be expected to name her running mate at the DNC if she is selected – when asked specifically his thoughts on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as an option, Coons says he hopes Harris will “seriously consider” him, noting PA as a keystone swing state this year, not just for the presidency, but for the Senate as well through Sen. Bob Casey’s reelection campaign.

“Pennsylvania really is the keystone state to this year’s presidential and senatorial election," Coons syas. "And having someone on the ticket as the vice presidential nominee from the Pennsylvania region really would certainly help, and would help win Pennsylvania for our senate and presidential candidates.”

Coons says a more competitive process for the new nominee would make sense if democrats had more time – noting there have been no strong calls from any other potential candidates to vye for the presidential seat.

“Senator Manchin has already made it clear that he does not intend to challenge Vice President Harris," Coons notes. "He fairly recently became an independent and has now announced he wants to reaffiliate. I think that was just a brief kerfuffle with Senator Manchin."

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and Gov. John Carney also endorsed Harris Sunday.