Delaware political leaders reax to President Biden's decision to end his reelection bid

President Joe Biden is receiving wide praise from political leadership in his home state in the wake of his Sunday decision to end his bid for a second term in the White House.

Sen. Chris Coons (D), a close Biden ally, lauded his record of public service.

"He has been the most consequential president of my lifetime, and his legacy of putting his country before himself is only strengthened by his hard decision today to step aside as a candidate for president.called Biden the most consequential president of his lifetime, adding his legacy of putting his country before himself is only strengthened by his decision today to step aside as a candidate for president," said Coons in a statement

Sen. Tom Carper, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and Gov. John Carney also thanked Biden for long record of public service and his accomplishments as President.

“It has been my privilege to serve the people of Delaware and America with Joe Biden for 50 years. I love him like a brother. He’s a proud Democrat, but he’s an American first. From the day he took office, he has consistently said that in the end, his final decision on running for re-election would be based on what’s best for America. His decision today meets that standard, and I am immensely proud of him for that," said Carper in his statement.

"Throughout his lifetime of public service, Joe Biden has shown us what it means to wake up every morning wanting to help the American people," said Blunt Rochester, a Biden Campaign Co-Chair and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, in her statement. "We’ve felt the impact of his service, reflected in remarkable achievements over these last four years — the most accomplished president in modern history."

" President Biden saved our country, from looming public health and economic dangers and a downward spiral of division that threatened our most important and cherished institutions. All Americans owe the President a debt of gratitude, which will become only more profound in the pages of history. And here at home, we could not be more proud of Delaware’s Joe Biden," said Carney in a statement.

Coons, Blunt Rochester and Carney joined Biden in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee.

Biden also received praised from some in Republican leadership.

"“For more than 50 years, President Biden has given Delaware a national voice and served our country with honor,” House Minority Leader and GOP candidate for Governor. “Having known and worked with the Biden family for many years, I have witnessed firsthand his love for Delaware and his commitment to our nation. For his steadfast service to our state and country, and for his deep love for the every man, we thank him.”

Biden’s decision to bow ends a political career that started by winning a New Castle County Council race in 1970. Two years later, he stunningly won a seat in the U.S. Senate where he stayed until becoming Vice President in 2009 under President Barack Obama.