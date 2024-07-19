DSHA seeking public input on $9.5 million federal spending plan for housing assistance

The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) is expecting to receive around $9.5 million in federal funding for five community planning and development programs and is seeking public input on how to spend those dollars.

DSHA released a draft of its Annual Action Plan for the upcoming fiscal year, outlining how the department plans to distribute its funding to forthcoming housing projects.

DSHA received a slight increase in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) compared to last year – around $17,000.

The monies will go towards homebuyer assistance and rehab, multifamily rental new construction, rental assistance, developing new and preserving existing affordable housing, as well as homelessness prevention.

DSHA also anticipates $350 million in statewide funding for homebuyer assistance, over double the allocation from last year, and $8 million for the State Rental Assistance Program (SRAP).

“I work with a lot of people in the finance office and they're always putting out new products and there's always cool names for the products and attracting first time homebuyers. We have a lot of data and statistics on the amount of households we reach and we're able to assist, so I know that's definitely a big part of what we do," DSHA Planner Alex Modeas said.

He notes public comment on the annual report will be open through July 31 so the department can input any feedback before the report is due to HUD on August 15.

“Really when we're talking about our funding and deciding what to prioritize and what to apply for, as well as looking at our strategies as an agency, we really want to ensure that we're being inclusive, we're being equitable, we're hearing from the experts and just coordinating with residents and stakeholders.”

2024 also marks the end of DSHA’s Five-Year Consolidated Plan, which set goals for constructing 75 affordable housing units and 112 affordable rental units, as well as providing homebuyer assistance to 1,000 households.

Housing Compliance Manager Alice Davis says data is currently being collected to see if those goals have been met.

The full Annual Action Plan can be found on DSHA’s website, as well as information on where to submit written public comment.