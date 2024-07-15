People's Settlement Association breaks ground on new community center, remodel and expansion

The People’s Settlement Association breaks ground on their community center remodel and expansion.

The longstanding community organization on the Eastside of Wilmington offers an array of comprehensive social services for all ages.

The building will be completely gutted and remodeled with new stairwells, elevators, classrooms, daycare centers, and office space.

“It’s going to make it bigger and better," says Executive Director of People's Settlement Association Sandra Ballard.

Ballard says that any services the center can’t offer directly, they will refer residents to other organizations that can meet their needs.

State Sen. Darius Brown says the center was his home once too, and the expansion will bring lots of opportunities for kids.

Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media. Sen. Darius Brown at the People's Settlement Association Community Center groundbreaking.

“One of the things for me growing up, we spent all of our time in the basement," he says. "That basement was where we played basketball, where we played chess, where karate was held, where we just hung out at, because People’s Settlement was one of those community centers in the city that did not have a gymnasium. So now with this investment, we’re able to have that gymnasium here on the Eastside.”

The project is funded with $20 million from the state and is expected to be completed in about 18 months. State. Sen. Darius Brown led the effort to get the funding.

Brown says in the meantime, People’s Settlement is leasing space from the old Pyle Academy in the Christina School District to offer services.

Brown also notes construction of the new Bancroft School just a few blocks away as another effort to revitalize the Eastside.