DOJ launches online portal to help navigate new 2025 data privacy laws

The Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched a new tool to help consumers, parents, and businesses navigate the impending guidelines.

Last year, state lawmakers passed the Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act — a bill requiring businesses to provide transparency over their personal data practices and seek consent when they collect and use sensitive personal data.

Consumers will also have the ability to request a copy of their personal data being used by businesses, delete any provided personal data as well as opt out of several different kinds of data processing, like targeted advertisements and the selling of data.

With the law going into effect next year, Attorney General Kathy Jennings says DOJ launched the tool six months in advance to help businesses align with the new guidelines before they become enforceable.

“Businesses should begin taking an inventory of the personal data they collect from Delawareans and discussing compliance with their own legal counsel to put in policies and procedures to ensure they are in compliance with the law," Jennings said.

The portal also describes what type of businesses qualify under the privacy act, what counts as personal data and special compliance measures for the data of minors.

“The goal is to have a one-stop shop for consumers, parents and businesses to go to find out for consumers what rights they have and for businesses what obligations they have. So we are just trying to give a comprehensive outlay of the law," Deputy Attorney General Brian Canfield said.

The new portal can be accessed at privacy.delaware.gov.