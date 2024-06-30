General Assembly passes resolution urging the creation of a medical school in Delaware

The Delaware General Assembly passes legislation urging the creation of a medical school in the First State.

Delaware is currently one of just four states in the country without an established medical school, despite a growing need for medical professionals statewide, particularly in Sussex County where the aging population continues to balloon.

Resolution sponsor State Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown says while the vote signifies unified legislative support for establishing a school, it is up to one of Delaware’s universities to start the process.

“The University of Delaware and [Delaware State University] have both shown interest in this. We know that there was a study done in our state that showed a path forward that it is absolutely not just necessary, but it is so doable to have a med school in our state.”

Minor-Brown’s bill updating provisions of the Delaware Institute of Medical Education Research also passed – adding the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine as a DIMER medical school and updating requirements of the DIMER board.

Minor-Brown explains the DIMER program gives Delawareans the opportunity to attend medical school at an in-state tuition rate, but adds if Delaware establishes its own, the DIMER program will no longer be needed.