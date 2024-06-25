Gov. Carney vetoes bill aiming to increase transparency within state retiree healthcare decisions

Gov. John Carney vetoes a bill aiming to increase transparency with how state retiree healthcare plan decisions are made.

House Bill 282, championed by State Rep. Paul Baumbach (D-Newark) would provide extra regulatory and transparency processes to the State Employee Benefits Committee (SEBC)— the body in-charge of choosing state health insurance plans — and their meetings.

The bill is part of a larger package introduced following a lawsuit brought by retiree advocacy group RISE Delaware in 2022, alleging the state failed to follow administrative procedures by switching to Medicare Advantage without state retiree's input. In October, a judge issued a temporary stay, blocking the state's ability to proceed with Medicare Advantage.

The legislation passed in both General Assembly chambers with bipartisan support in May.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Carney wrote:

"Simply put, healthcare benefit costs for the State, its employees and retirees are rising at unsustainable rates. Working together, this General Assembly and my Administration are taking serious steps to address this problem. House Bills 330, 350, 375 and 376 as a package build on that important work."

"Unfortunately, HB 282 runs counter to those efforts. The legislation would do nothing to rein in healthcare costs. Indeed, it will make solving these problems more difficult. Over the long term, these changes will likely lead to higher taxes, reduced state services, or a greater cost burden on active state employees, including teachers, law enforcement officers and other public servants. That is unacceptable."

Carney goes on to express concerns with removing a Delaware retiree appointed by the governor and replacing them with two members who are Delaware residents that receive health care insurance under a state pension or retirement plan, as well as making the secretary of the Department of Human Resources and the controller general non-voting members of the committee — all actions of which the bill would make.

"Unlike the State leaders that would be removed from the SEBC under this bill, even a-well-intended appointee under HB 282 would have no obligation to oppose any proposal that might negatively impact their personal interests," he wrote.

The bill would also require the secretary of the Department of Human Resources to communicate to state employees and state pensioners of any additions or changes in benefits coverages as well as any proposed additions or changes in benefits coverages.

The SEBC would also be required to provide the meaningful opportunity for public comment before voting on plan changes.

"The State's active employees and retirees are appropriately apprehensive about the potential for increases in their healthcare costs, reduced benefits or both. The responsible way to address this problem going forward — as this General Assembly has so diligently worked to do — is to foster mechanisms that combat unrestrained growth of healthcare costs and to further increase funding to the Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Trust Fund, not to interfere with the work of the SEBC," Carney wrote.

Following his veto, the legislation has now been returned to the House. A 3/5 vote would be required in both chambers to overturn the veto.

If the bill is not brought back up for consideration on or before June 30, a special session would need to be called in order to overturn the veto.