Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester officially files for U.S. Senate race

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester officially files to run for U.S. Senate - one year after announcing her bid to retiring Sen. Tom Carper.

Blunt Rochester says as her campaign enters its next stage she’ll be embarking on a statewide “Delivering for Delaware” tour.

The tour will focus on hearing what Delawareans have to say on a variety of topics, including her work to date in Congress.

“I think one of the most important things about a congressional office is constituent services and constituent relations,” said Blunt Rochester. “We tried to bring actual resources that help to lower the cost of different things from energy to housing, to food.”

Blunt Rochester also emphasized her effort to strengthen supply chains, which can deliver affordability across the board. She says that COVID showed the importance of supply chains for basic needs.

Blunt Rochester also expects education to be among the issues she’ll hear about -- and what role the federal government can play.

“On a federal level, part of our focus is really making sure that we get the resources to the right places,” said Blunt Rochester. “I visited schools up and down our state dealing with opportunities for their future, whether it’s in agriculture, whether it’s in jobs.”

Blunt Rochester says her previous work on the House Education and Workforce Committee has helped shape her positions.

Her campaign for Senate has also been endorsed by the Delaware State Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union.

Eight years ago, Blunt Rochester became the first woman and first Black person to represent Delaware in the U.S. House of Representatives. Now, she is looking to do the same in the U.S. Senate.

She faces Republican Eric Hansen and the Independent Party of Delaware’s Dr. Michael Katz in November’s General Election.