State Rep. Paul Baumbach announces his retirement

State Rep. Paul Baumbach (D-Newark) announces his retirement after representing House District 23 for 12 years.

Baumbach was elected in 2012 to represent part of Newark and has touted himself as a supporter of women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights, abortion rights and reducing discrimination and gun violence.

He announced his retirement in front of the full House chamber Thursday, receiving praise from both sides of the aisle on his tenure.

“I offer my very best wishes to the individual whom the voters of the 23rd House District choose to represent them going forward – The individual who will be the most fortunate elected official in Delaware next term," Baumbach said.

Baumbach is chair of the House Revenue and Finance Committee and currently sits on five other bodies in the House.

This year, Baumbach has championed bills advocating for state retiree healthcare benefits.

He has also led efforts to add medical aid-in-dying as an end of life option since 2015 — the latest version of that bill advanced to the state Senate Wednesday.