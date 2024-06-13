Delaware State Education Association endorses Bethany Hall-Long for Governor

The Delaware State Education Association endorses Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long in her campaign for Governor.

Hall-Long receives an endorsement from the largest educator’s union in the state.

DSEA President Stephanie Ingram says they reviewed answers from each candidate on how they would support education in Delaware, but says Hall-Long’s “proven track record" as a public education advocate and a willingness to collaborate with DSEA was a key factor in their decision to endorse her.

“To have a guaranteed seat at the table when these decisions are made was something that also kind of tilted in her favor," Ingram says. "The idea that she recognizes that we are important, she recognizes the value of what we do.”

The endorsement comes as Delaware was recently ranked 45th in the nation for education by a report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

“She talked to us about making sure that we had those resources that we needed to be able to work towards bettering the public school system here in Delaware," Ingram says. "And to work to make sure that all of our students, regardless of their zip code, have what they needed.”

Ingram says this doesn’t just include funding, but working conditions for educators and other staff like bus drivers and cafeteria workers. Ingram says Hall-Long understands the importance of all of those different sectors working together.

Ingram also highlight’s Hall-Long’s focus on bringing more mental health supports to students, faculty and staff.

Hall-Long faces National Wildlife Federation President and former DNREC Secretary Colin O’Mara and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer in this September’s Democratic primary.