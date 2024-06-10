New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announces three gun safety measures

Promoting gun safety in New Castle County is the goal of three ordinances announced by County Executive Matt Meyer.

The legislation was already introduced in New Castle County Council.

One would prohibit firearms, ammunition and explosives in county government buildings.

Another would require gun stores to implement best security practices to protect against theft. That includes video surveillance, security alarms, bars, security screens and physical barriers on doors and windows - as well as bollards and other physical barriers to prevent motor vehicles from breaching buildings where firearms are stored.

Those two get a final vote from Council Tuesday night.

Meyer says they will protect residents while not infringing on gun rights.

"There are people across the state who want to hunt, who own guns and want to hunt with their guns. There are also children getting killed, adults getting killed using illegal firearms. I believe there's space for policy that enables hunters to hunt and keeps our kids safe,” said Meyer. “These three ordinances do just that."

A third ordinance would restrict where future firearm retail stores can be built. Meyer proposes they won’t be permitted within 500 ft. of residential areas, 1,000 ft. of schools, daycares or government parks and 1,500 ft. of another gun store.

Meyer says these ordinances are needed.

"Number one cause of death for children in our country and in various communities of our county is gun violence. When the statistics show that for young men in many zip codes across our country there's a greater chance of dying from gun violence than there is from dying in war we have a serious problem," said Meyer.