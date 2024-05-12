© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

West earns another term as Georgetown mayor

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published May 12, 2024 at 8:33 PM EDT

Georgetown’s mayor earns another term in office.

Incumbent Bill West narrowly earned a sixth term, edging Town Council member Angela Townsend by 34 votes in Saturday’s town election. The final count was 379 to 345.

West has been Georgetown’s mayor since 2014.

Townsend gave up her Third Ward Council seat to run for mayor. She will be replaced by Eric Evans, who ran unopposed.

Ward 4 Council member Penuel Barrett was also unopposed and will serve a third term in that seat.
Politics & Government
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne