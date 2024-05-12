West earns another term as Georgetown mayor

Georgetown’s mayor earns another term in office.

Incumbent Bill West narrowly earned a sixth term, edging Town Council member Angela Townsend by 34 votes in Saturday’s town election. The final count was 379 to 345.

West has been Georgetown’s mayor since 2014.

Townsend gave up her Third Ward Council seat to run for mayor. She will be replaced by Eric Evans, who ran unopposed.

Ward 4 Council member Penuel Barrett was also unopposed and will serve a third term in that seat.