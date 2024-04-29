Gov. John Carney files to enter race for Mayor of Wilmington

Governor John Carney officially adds his name to the race for Mayor of Wilmington.

Carney filed his candidacy paperwork Monday morning and holds a campaign kickoff event Monday night.

He will face former state treasurer and current city treasurer Velda Jones-Potter in the Democratic primary. Potter ran for mayor in 2020, but lost to Mike Purzycki, who announced in October he will not run for a third term.

Carney has served as Delaware’s governor since 2017. Before that he served three terms as the state’s lone Congressman. He also served for two terms as Delaware’s Lieutenant Governor and previously as Delaware’s Secretary of Finance.

In a statement, Carney says the state can be successful only if Wilmington is too, noting his administration has invested more money in the city than any before.

He says as Mayor, he would work to improve public education in city schools and prioritize expanding affordable housing. Carney also plans - as he has done at the state-level - to protect taxpayer dollars to make sure the city is financially sustainable.

Carney’s candidacy was widely expected – he signaled interest in running several months ago and launched a committee to explore the idea.

Carney and his wife Tracey have lived in Wilmington for nearly 40 years.