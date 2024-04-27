Milford election produces a new mayor and one undecided race

Milford’s municipal election Saturday produces a new mayor – and one race that remains unsettled.

Ward Two Councilman Todd Culotta will be Milford’s next mayor, defeating incumbent Arthur Campbell by 100 votes, 706-606. The two previously faced off for mayor in 2018 with Campbell winning by just over 200 votes.

In the City Council races, the race in Ward 1 ended in a dead heat with incumbent Mike Boyle and Madula Kalesis each garnering 224 votes. A special election will be held within 30 days to determine a winner.

The other incumbent running, Katrina Wilson, retained her Ward 4 seat by defeating Phillip Ruiz 104-74.

The other two races saw Lori Connor victorious in Ward 2, topping Nadia Zychal 226-194 and Michael Stewart winning in Ward 3 by a 147-93 vote margin over Danny Perez.

Winners will be sworn in on May 6 during the annual organizational meeting at Milford City Hall starting at 7 p.m.

