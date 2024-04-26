Milford holds city election Saturday

Milford holds its municipal election this Saturday – and all races this year are contested.

The race for mayor pits incumbent Arthur Campbell against Ward Two Councilman Todd Culotta. The two previously faced off for mayor in 2018 with Campbell winning by just over 200 votes,

In the City Council races, two incumbents seek new terms. In Ward 1 Mike Boyle is challenged by Madula Kalesis – while Katrina Wilson tries to retain her Ward 4 seat against Phillip Ruiz.

The other two races pit Nadia Zychal against Lori Connor in Ward 2 and Danny Perez against Michael Stewart in Ward 3

Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Milford Public Works Department on 180 Vickers Drive in Milford.