Milford holds city election Saturday

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published April 26, 2024 at 4:38 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

Milford holds its municipal election this Saturday – and all races this year are contested.

The race for mayor pits incumbent Arthur Campbell against Ward Two Councilman Todd Culotta. The two previously faced off for mayor in 2018 with Campbell winning by just over 200 votes,

In the City Council races, two incumbents seek new terms. In Ward 1 Mike Boyle is challenged by Madula Kalesis – while Katrina Wilson tries to retain her Ward 4 seat against Phillip Ruiz.

The other two races pit Nadia Zychal against Lori Connor in Ward 2 and Danny Perez against Michael Stewart in Ward 3

Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Milford Public Works Department on 180 Vickers Drive in Milford.
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
