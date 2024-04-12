Suspended State Trooper pleads guilty to six charges, two felonies, for assaulting two minors

A suspended Delaware State Trooper could face 18 months of prison time after pleading guilty to six charges, including two felonies.

Dempsey Walters was indicted in September for assaulting a 17- and 15-year-old and fracturing one of their orbital sockets during a pair of incidents last August.

Walters pled guilty today (Friday) to 2nd Degree Assault for Deprivation of Civil Rights, both felonies. The Deprivation of Civil Rights conviction marks DOJ’s first use of that statute passed in 2022.

He also pled guilty to two counts of 3rd Assault 3rd Degree and two counts of Official Misconduct.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings says they do not recommend prison sentences lightly, but Walters’ actions, which included switching off his body-worn camera in an attempt to conceal misconduct, demands it.

Delaware State Police Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zebley says in a statement Walters was promptly suspended without pay and benefits with intent to terminate.