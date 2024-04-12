© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suspended State Trooper pleads guilty to six charges, two felonies, for assaulting two minors

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published April 12, 2024 at 5:01 PM EDT
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media

A suspended Delaware State Trooper could face 18 months of prison time after pleading guilty to six charges, including two felonies.

Dempsey Walters was indicted in September for assaulting a 17- and 15-year-old and fracturing one of their orbital sockets during a pair of incidents last August.

Walters pled guilty today (Friday) to 2nd Degree Assault for Deprivation of Civil Rights, both felonies. The Deprivation of Civil Rights conviction marks DOJ’s first use of that statute passed in 2022.

He also pled guilty to two counts of 3rd Assault 3rd Degree and two counts of Official Misconduct.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings says they do not recommend prison sentences lightly, but Walters’ actions, which included switching off his body-worn camera in an attempt to conceal misconduct, demands it.

Delaware State Police Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zebley says in a statement Walters was promptly suspended without pay and benefits with intent to terminate.
Politics & Government
Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.
See stories by Rachel Sawicki