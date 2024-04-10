Bancroft reelected to Newark City Council, Lawhorn and McDermott unopposed for new term

Residents of Newark’s third district re-elect Jay Bancroft to city council.

Out of 246 votes cast in Tuesday’s Newark municipal election, Bancroft received 114. DelTech’s Director of the Delaware Office of Work-Based Learning Bryan Horsey received 88 votes, and retired Registered Nurse Russell Zehnacker received 44.

Bancroft will serve another two-year term. District 5 incumbent Jason Lawhorn and District 6 incumbent Travis McDermott ran unopposed and will receive another term as well.

Bancroft has previously said this will be his last term on council and will not seek reelection in 2026.