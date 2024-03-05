Gov. John Carney delivers his final State of the State address

Gov. John Carney aims to “leave it all on the field” in his final year in office.

That was the overarching theme of his final State of the State address Tuesday.

Carney spent the majority of his 40 minute speech reflecting on his work to date - but did sprinkle in some goals he still hopes to reach.

He touted his administration’s efforts on education - including a new school building coming to downtown Wilmington, increased funding for programs supporting low-income students, and the new Wilmington Learning Collaborative.

But Carney sees a pressing issue that he feels needs to be addressed.

“Here’s an uncomfortable truth: statewide, less than 40 percent of children are reading proficiently at third grade. And many schools fall short of that average,” said Carney. “Imagine if YOUR child went to a school with that kind of result. None of us would tolerate that. But too many children across our state are faced with this reality. And we need to fix it.”

Carney says literacy coaches and an increased focus on the science of reading are his answer to improving literacy and he included funding for new coaches in his budget plan, along with more than $135 million for childcare.

Carney also called for investment in clean energy and jobs - noting the new federally backed regional hydrogen hub’s role in both areas. He also sees offshore wind as a way to meet the state’s climate goals and bring economic benefits.

One of the items on his legislative wish list is to codify so-called “budget smoothing” - a budget benchmark Carney created by executive order to control budget growth and help ensure funding is available during revenue downturns.

He tried once before in 2018 and failed. Carney encourages lawmakers to reconsider.

“This year, I’m asking you to send me legislation that would make our spending benchmark permanent. I won’t be here next year. But most of you will. Don’t set yourselves up for failure,” said Carney.

Carney also noted he anticipates the passage of the permit to purchase bill this session, following up on bans on assault weapons, bump stocks and high-capacity magazines enacted during his administration.

Carney’s speech was interrupted multiple times by protesters in the gallery demanding a ceasefire in Gaza - a topic neither the governor nor the General Assembly have taken a formal stance on.