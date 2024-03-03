Incumbents triumph in Milton election

Milton residents return a pair of incumbents to Town Council

Vice-Mayor Lee Revis-Plank and Frederick Harvey win Saturday’s three-way race for two seats on council.

Revis-Plank received 305 votes to earn her second term on council. Harvey picked up 275 votes to win a full-term after being appointed to council in 2022.

The two incumbents bested political newcomer Erin Willis, who received 251 votes.

Revis-Plank and Harvey each earn a three-year term on Milton Town Council with their victories Saturday.