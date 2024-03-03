© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Incumbents triumph in Milton election

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published March 3, 2024 at 6:14 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

Milton residents return a pair of incumbents to Town Council

Vice-Mayor Lee Revis-Plank and Frederick Harvey win Saturday’s three-way race for two seats on council.

Revis-Plank received 305 votes to earn her second term on council. Harvey picked up 275 votes to win a full-term after being appointed to council in 2022.

The two incumbents bested political newcomer Erin Willis, who received 251 votes.

Revis-Plank and Harvey each earn a three-year term on Milton Town Council with their victories Saturday.
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
