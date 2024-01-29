Milton residents approve three water infrastructure projects, more than $6 million from Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

The Town of Milton residents overwhelmingly approve three water infrastructure projects in a referendum Saturday.

The total cost of the projects is a little more than $6.2 million to be borrowed from Delaware’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

The nearly $4 million project for a new water tower on Federal Street, passed 513 to 92. The project was brought to referendum 10 years ago but was defeated.

Around $1.8 million is for water line replacement under Carey Street, Walnut Street, Magnolia Street, Reed Street, and Mill Street. That passed 567 votes to 41.

And about $600,000 will fund the Chandler Street Water Treatment Facility Improvements Project. It passed 558-to-46.

Mayor John Collier previously noted the town has been trying to get approval for these projects for at least five years.

The interest rate on the loan is two percent with a 20-year repayment period.