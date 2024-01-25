Legislation aiming to better protect New Castle County neighborhoods from warehouses is now law

Legislation aiming to better protect New Castle County neighborhoods from large scale industrial structures and warehouses is signed into law.

The legislation was approved by New Castle County Council earlier this month, and County Executive Matt Meyer signed it into law Thursday.

"This legislation is going to improve building design to both improve the appearance of large structures of a 200,000 square feet and minimize the sort of the look the apparent massing it's going to mass or soften building size through upgraded buffering,” said Meyer. “I think historically the buffering requirement for homes has been 50 feet and it's now being increased ten times."

Meyer notes this is still a work in progress and this legislation won’t do everything needed to limit the proliferation of warehouses, but he says it’s a step forward.

The ordinance also provides for more public participation by requiring a planning board hearing, and it improves transitions from large industrial buildings and developments through guiding principles.

The law also protects residents with homes adjacent to light industrial development in office regional and business park zoning districts by increasing buffering requirements along residential lot lines and requiring an 8-foot berm.

"It's the biggest step forward in putting limitations on a building of large industrial structures/warehouses in New Castle County history in fact in the state's history," said Meyer.

The new law will reduce the maximum size for large industrial buildings from 450,000 square feet to 200,000 square feet.

Warehouses will have to be designed to minimize noise impacts and both vehicular light glare and building lighting on adjacent neighborhoods.