Several programs work to mitigate homelessness and substance abuse amidst housing shortage

The state is working to cut Delaware’s high rates of substance abuse disorder and homelessness in 2024.

Drastically increasing the amount of available affordable housing could play a huge role in doing that - and the Delaware State Housing Authority’s Laurie Stovall says they understand how urgent the need is.

“The Delaware State Housing Authority and many of our partners are doing everything in our power to bring more units online, to bring more units to Delaware, to close that gap. There are multiple challenges and barriers, but it is Delaware State Housing Authority’s top priority, and it is top of mind,” she said.

With no timeline for creating the needed levels of affordable housing, , the Delaware State Housing Authority and the Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health are partnering to develop safe and supportive housing for those struggling with substance use.

One example is the Community Development Block Grant Recovery Housing Program, which funds transitional housing projects that offers a safe, stable environment for recovery.

Stovall says the 2022 recipients included Impact Life Recovery Farm in Seaford and AtTacK Addiction’s recovery house in Harbeson.

“We do have our 2023 allocations, as well, which are the same organizations, but AtTack Addiction will have a site in Smyrna, and Impact Life will have a site in Bear,” she explained.

Neither the Impact Life farm nor the AtTack Addiction housing have a maximum length of stay.

Home 4 Good, another of DSHA’s programs, awards nonprofits focused on providing services for unhoused individuals. Their most recent round of funding went to 14 programs across 10 organizations, including Brandywine Counseling and Family Promise.

