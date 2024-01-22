Milford hears proposal for Pallet Village, transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness

Milford City Council heard a presentation from the Springboard Collaborative Monday night about a Pallet Village that would serve as transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The presentation was followed by over two hours of public comment – dozens for and dozens against.

Milford City Councilwoman Katrina Wilson says the city is currently relying on churches and private agencies to serve some needs, but the city lacks shelter resources.

“There are some individuals that are homeless that they really do need that hand up," Wilson says. "And the City of Milford does not have a homeless shelter. And for a city of our size, shame on us.”

The Springboard Collaborative opened the first Pallet Village in Georgetown early last year. Executive Director Judson Malone says they connect residents with support services like mental and physical health, education, employment, and job training, with a goal of getting people into permanent housing within two years.

Malone says it is almost impossible for people to rebuild their lives without access to food and shelter first.

“Living homeless and being ostracized, or being seen as a problem in the community, they get disconnected, they don’t feel like they are being seen," Malone says. "With our program, we’ve been able to reintroduce them and resocialize them into the larger community and it means a lot to them.”

Dozens spoke in opposition, arguing the village is not a permanent solution, and council should focus on affordable housing projects. State Representative Bryan Shupe, speaking as a private citizen, says the Georgetown location has drawn more homeless people to the area, noting law enforcement he has talked to says three more encampments have popped up near the village and 30 percent of EMS calls are from those encampments.

“I do not think that this is going to cause the positive impact that some people think it will," Shupe says. "I think it will have negative constraints on our community.”

Others expressed concern about the location of the village and its potential effect on businesses and economic development downtown - and funding it long-term.