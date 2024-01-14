Milford residents will see higher utility bills starting next month

Milford electric rates are increasing.

Milford residents will pay 4.8% more because of a power cost adjustment made by the Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation.

Sara Bluhm is Milford’s economic development and community engagement administrator. She says residents will pay about $7 more than they were already paying.

"It went from most previously with the July 1st 2023 rate increase so every July 1st our rates have gone up. They were paying about $134 for an average and now we're at 141," said Bluhm.

Despite the increase, city officials point out that bills are comparable to 2017 when residents on average paid $134.

Commercial accounts in Milford will see an increase in the 3 to 5.3 percent range which depends on demand, load factor, and time of use.

Bluhm says even with the increase Milford electric rates remain among the lowest in the state.

"On the residential spectrum we are second in the state with our electric rates and for commercial I believe we're about fifth, and so I believe there's 11 different utilities in the state so we are below average,” said Bluhm. “That's something that for a long time Milford has had this stigma that we have the highest electric rates in the state, and so we're really trying to tell the story that's not necessarily true."

Bluhm adds residents can utilize Efficiency Smart for rebates and energy audits, and that’s accessible at Milford’s website.