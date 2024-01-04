Two of four Newark mayoral candidates attend forum, residents express key concerns

Two out of four candidates running in Newark’s special mayoral election answered residents’ questions at a League of Women Voters forum.

At least 100 Newark residents came to the Newark Free Library Wednesday night to hear University of Delaware professor and climate scientist Michael O’Neal and Wonderland Records owner Demetri Theodoropolus answer questions ahead of the city’s special mayoral election next week.

The other two candidates, former Mayor Jerry Clifton, and late filing James Carley, did not accept the invitation to attend.

Several residents, including Ray Nichols were disappointed to hear from only half of the candidates.

“I am not for a politician not addressing issues in front of the public," Nichols says. "Two people have a shot at my vote, and two people do not have a shot at my vote.”

Nichols says he also found himself concerned with development in Newark and the ever-growing student population living off-campus.

“Property being for sale and who is buying it, these firms that are buying it to rent them which is just extending the university out farther and father into the neighborhood," Nichols says. "I thought we had bought far enough out and I’m beginning to wonder if I did.”

The candidates discussed the financial relationship with UD, development, and sustainability. Newark resident Chuck Dressner says he was happy to hear some discussion about noise pollution.

“In terms of doing away with the two-stroke leafblower engines and gas-powered lawn mowers being used indiscriminately at every hour of the day, every neighborhood is being plagued by the incessant use of these polluting and absolutely infernally sounding machines, and I think a lot more can be done,” Dressner says.

Newark resident Paula Flynn says she was disappointed to not hear from all the candidates. She adds she didn’t come with any particular issues in mind, but found herself concerned with the tensions described between the city and UD.

“I was interested in understanding more or learning a little bit more about the university versus the city. And I was not aware that there were, I don’t want to say problems, but issues, and now that I can step back, of course, there are going to be a reason that they need to work together but I never really appreciated that until tonight when I was learning what some of the issues are.”

Newark resident Jill Cypher says it’s become apparent to her that the university is “the tail wagging the dog.”

Newark’s special election is Tuesday, January 9th.

Each city district has its own polling location, which can be found on the city’s website.