The New Castle County Police share an end of the year report

New Castle County Police responded to over 99,000 calls for service in 2023, resulting in over 18,000 criminal charges.

Those are some statistics from the County Police Year in Review released this week.

The Mental Health Unit made 1,780 contacts with individuals experiencing mental health issues in 2023.

604 of those calls were handled by the Behavioral Health/Co-Responder Unit - a partnership between the county and ChristianaCare.

NCC Police Sgt. Michael McNasby says they get many calls from residents in mental distress.

The BHU assures those callers are assigned a single officer and mental health associate, who work to put a comprehensive case file together to better assess the resident's needs.

“Rather than us trying to go out there with just a regular patrol officer and trying to go out there and solve the problem today and then going back again, they can kind of build some rapport and work together to cut down those calls for service and get those folks the help they need,” McNasby explained.

There were also 37 new enrollments in the Hero Help Program, which focuses on getting individuals addiction treatment versus criminal punishment.

“The way we look at it, anyone we can get enrolled in that program is a life saved,” said McNasby.

Following national trends, New Castle County saw a jump in vehicle thefts this year.

There were a total of 795 reported cases of vehicle thefts- a 100 percent increase from last year.

Many of the victims in those cases were Kia and Hyundai owners, which NCC Police connect back to a viral Tik Tok trend showcasing how to steal those cars.

McNasby says the thefts are mostly fueled by juveniles, many of whom are repeat offenders.

NCC Police have launched a series of initiatives to help quell the rise in stolen vehicles.

Multiple detectives have been assigned to strictly work on vehicle thefts.

The Community Service Unit distributed 550 wheel locks at distribution events. They also partnered with a local Kia dealer to help Kia and Hyundai owners get the software updates necessary to make their cars more resilient to theft.

“And the biggest thing we’re doing is collaboration,” explained McNasby. “We’re working with the Delaware State Police, Wilmington Police Department, and departments out of state so that if there are a bunch of thefts or a pursuit we’re working together and sharing resources. Whether that's through Troop 4 and their helicopter or dispatchers putting out information over the air so our officers can all communicate and work together.”

NCC Police warn residents not to leave their vehicles unlocked and unattended at any time, especially during the winter months when warming their cars.

