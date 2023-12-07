Former Sussex Planning and Zoning Commission Vice Chair running for Senate in 6th District

A GOP challenger announces a run for the 6th Senate district in Lewes.

Kim Hoey Stevenson is looking to flip the district back to red - challenging Democratic State Sen. Russ Huxtable who won the 6th District seat in 2022.

Stevenson says the issues she plans to focus on are infrastructure, education, and healthcare, but adds constituent services are also important.

She adds, that if elected, she looks forward to working in a bipartisan manner.

“We all want clean air, we all want fresh water, we want good schools, we all want the same thing," Stevenson says. "We just have to talk about the best way to get there.”

Stevenson is the former vice-chair of the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission and was on the Milford Planning and Zoning Commission. She says infrastructure is a top issue in Lewes.

“What we’re working on is trying to figure out how everybody can be here and have all the services we need to get everything done," Stevenson says.

Stevenson is also a former educator — teaching sixth grade science at Seaford Middle School and third grade at the Southern Delaware School of the Arts in Selbyville. She is currently the mentor coordinator for the Cape Henlopen School District.

“The state has started in the right direction in recognizing how important mentors are," Stevenson says. "I think we need more people in the schools. I mean, ‘it takes a village’ is the truth.”

Stevenson says she has the support of former Republican Sen. Ernie Lopez, who held this seat 10 years before retiring in 2022.