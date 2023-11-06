President Joe Biden visits Delaware for major transportation announcement

$16.4 billion is going toward 25 passenger rail projects on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor.

The Biden Administration calls it the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak.

It includes repairing and replacing infrastructure in highly traveled spots like the Gateway Hudson River Tunnel and Maryland’s Frederick Douglass Tunnel.

President Joe Biden says the benefits will include reducing delays caused by maintenance, improved safety, faster trains, and less cars on the road, which means a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

He adds this is happening despite some House Republicans in Congress seeking to cut Amtrak’s budget.

“We’re trying to make train travel easier, faster, safer, more reliable. They’re trying to make it slower, harder, and less safe,” said Biden.

Delaware is in the heart of one of the busiest travel corridors on the East Coast, with an Amtrak line connecting it to major metropolitan areas.

Gov. John Carney says this investment will bring more jobs to the state - and more people.

“It does help our economy in a big way,” said Carney. “And that creates opportunities for businesses large and small. We have a lot of young people in particular that come from Philadelphia each day on the train. And we have folks that travel to the south, to Baltimore and Washington, DC. And then to Philadelphia and New York, to the north of us, but they live here in Delaware.”

Amtrak workers like Scott Fleming - a car repairman at Amtrak’s Heavy Maintenance Facility in Bear for 20 years - expect more work and more opportunities with this investment

“There's a lot of money they talk about investing in this shop and in this program. In Amtrak as a whole. Amtrak is all over. It probably touches almost every state. So everybody's going to benefit from this. And me? I got goosebumps, man. I'm like a kid in a candy store. And this will provide for me and my wife and me and my family. And I'm just happy. I'm just so happy,” said Fleming.

The White House touts the creation of more than 100,000 good-paying union jobs coming from this investment.