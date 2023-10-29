A new tool is launched to help Delawareans navigate the expungement process.

“Clean Slate is about making second chances more accessible to people by creating automated pathways for record clearance for those who are eligible to have their records sealed in the state of Delaware,” said ACLU of Delaware Deputy Policy & Advocacy Director John Reynolds.

Record expungement seals an individual’s criminal record from public view, opening up opportunities for things like housing, employment, and education.

Delaware’s Clean Slate law takes effect in August 2024, giving more than 290,000 eligible people the chance to have their record expunged through an automated process.

But for those eligible, there are still some unanswered questions.

And Reynolds says that’s what CleanSlateDE.org is for.

“So Clean Slate Delaware is just aiming to take what can be slightly scattered resources that can help people through the process, and center them in one place where people can come to get answers about what this process is. As well as what resources are available to them if they seek to understand their eligibility, and how to navigate the expungement process.”

CleanSlateDE was previously more focused on advocacy, but following the passage of Delaware’s Clean Slate law, it's become a tool for navigating the expungement process now and after August 2024.

In 2021, Delaware became the 5th state to pass Clean Slate laws with SB 111 and 112.

Together they created the guidelines for automatic expungement, and expanded eligibility.

But Reynolds says there are things the ACLU would still like to see happen to help the new expungement process go smoothly - such as removing fines and fees, and providing notification about record clearance.

“Community Solutions Conversations” are in-person opportunities for the public to learn about and discuss solutions to barriers that may affect Clean Slate’s implementation.

There’s one coming up at Kingswood Community Center on Tuesday, November 14th.

And for people with a Delaware record and looking to learn about their expungement status, there are two upcoming opportunities for one-on-one help.

The first is the Second Chance Expungement Clinic at the Morris, Nichols, Arsht, & Tunnell Law Firm in Wilmington.

And the second is the LACC Expungement Clinic on November 18th at the Latin American Community Center in Wilmington.

