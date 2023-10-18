The state recognizes October as Disability Employment Awareness Month

Gov. John Carney signs a proclamation celebrating Disability Employment Awareness Month.

It took place at the annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion summit, which brings industry professionals together to share insights and best practices on embracing diversity and creating an inclusive culture.

Those efforts include recognizing and embracing Delawareans with disabilities.

Despite efforts by the state, many still face barriers in employment.

“If I think about the 30 years that I've been doing this, we have come so far in encouraging, employing, and engaging people with disabilities. But we still have a lot of work to do,” said Carney.

He adds that inclusion is key - and that includes bringing diverse voices into decision making and encouraging them to share their points of view.

Carney also took the opportunity to address the state of employment in Delaware. He says normally there aren’t enough jobs for the people looking for work. Right now, it’s the opposite.

“So now is the time, if there ever was one, to get ex-offenders coming back into the community employment. Which is probably the most important thing for their own success,” said Carney. “And to get some of our young people who are headed down the wrong path an opportunity to get employment to support themselves and their families.”

The state continues to struggle with a high number of job vacancies - and Carney believes the answer lies in diversity and inclusion efforts.

This means restructuring recruitment strategies to widen the pool of applicants able to apply for jobs, and raising salaries.

Disability employment is also vital to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion. That requires making sure job descriptions accurately reflect what a job entails, allowing more people with different resources and abilities to apply.